Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 20:21 Hits: 3

In a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, and 30 other House Republicans called the Pride flag a "political symbol" that shouldn't replace other official flags.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/07/house-gop-claims-pride-month-flags-va-facilities-are-discrimination-political-posturing.html