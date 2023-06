Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 20:19 Hits: 12

The T-34 Association has scheduled its T-34 Mentor fly-in and flyovers at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base museum beginning June 9, the museum has announced.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/06/dozens-of-t-34s-headed-ohio-air-force-museum-weekend.html