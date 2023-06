Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 18:23 Hits: 4

Hawks in Congress had hoped to pad the Pentagon's coffers with a supplemental later this year. The Senate GOP leader is on board. The speaker is another story.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/06/mccarthy-senate-gop-defense-budget-ukraine-00100425