Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 04 June 2023 00:15 Hits: 7

A divide has emerged within the Republican field on how the U.S. should handle Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/03/haley-says-us-forces-need-align-countries-including-russia-campaign-says-she-misspoke.html