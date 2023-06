Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 19:29 Hits: 7

The general who oversees the National Guard vowed Thursday that another leak like the recent massive intelligence breach allegedly carried out by Massachusetts Guardsman Jack Teixeira will never happen again.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/01/national-guard-chief-says-leaks-will-never-happen-again-after-guardsman-allegedly-posted-classified.html