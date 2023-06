Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 20:53 Hits: 10

The Navy's efforts to deal with a software glitch that led to more than 1,200 of its retirees owing money to the federal government hit another snag recently as slow-moving pay systems created confusion and mixed signals for the impacted veterans.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/06/01/navy-retiree-pay-continues-be-plagued-technical-glitches.html