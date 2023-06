Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023

A Defense Department-wide prohibition on drag shows on military bases has resulted in the cancellation of at least two events that were planned for Pride Month and previously approved by base officials, two defense officials confirmed to Military.com.

