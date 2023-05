Articles

The United Nations nuclear chief says the world is fortunate a nuclear accident hasn’t happened in Ukraine and is asking Moscow and Kyiv to commit to preventing an attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and make other pledges “to avoid the danger of a catastrophic incident.”

