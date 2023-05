Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 22:26 Hits: 6

The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/30/us-military-complains-of-unsafe-aggressive-move-chinese-fighter-jet.html