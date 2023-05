Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 May 2023

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth plans to issue a servicewide reminder that soldiers are broadly entitled to parental leave and that the time off can be denied only by a general, according to an unsigned draft copy of the memo reviewed by Military.com.

