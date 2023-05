Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 18:05 Hits: 4

Jessica Watkins is the third member of Oath Keepers to receive her punishment this week in one of the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought in the riot.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/26/army-veteran-who-stormed-capitol-gets-more-8-years-prison.html