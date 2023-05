Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 19:23 Hits: 5

Members of Navy Federal Credit Union could qualify for interest-free loans to bridge the gap of missed pay if the U.S. government reaches its debt ceiling and stops issuing paychecks.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/26/us-default-could-stop-military-paychecks-navy-federal-has-fix.html