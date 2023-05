Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 18:04 Hits: 2

The House on voted 409-9 to approve a bill that would extend the Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses program for another five years.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/25/veteran-high-tech-job-training-program-could-be-renewed-5-years.html