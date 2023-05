Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 22:01 Hits: 1

U.S. officials have yet to say where the actual aircraft or maintenance parts will come from, and all remarks to date have suggested the U.S. will not play a significant role.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/25/2b-10-aircraft-pentagon-looks-allies-fund-ukraine-f-16-training.html