Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 21:20 Hits: 4

The department received nearly $37 billion in additional funding to address the COVID-19 pandemic but now says it is free to spend a remaining $2.1 billion to address post-pandemic deferred care.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/23/va-cant-account-187-million-emergency-covid-19-funding.html