Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 21:40 Hits: 3

The VA expects its disability claims backlog to spike in the coming year but has a goal to reduce it to 100,000 by 2025.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/22/va-claims-backlog-expected-grow-400k-largely-due-pact-act.html