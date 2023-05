Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 20 May 2023 12:13 Hits: 7

Retired Marine Capt. Grady Kurpasi volunteered in February 2022 to help evacuate Ukrainian residents and later fought in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/20/remains-of-marine-veteran-killed-ukraine-flown-home-us.html