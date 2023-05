Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 21:01 Hits: 6

In March, the Department of the Air Force started an effort to research what barriers exist to service amid military-wide recruiting woes.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/19/airmen-and-guardians-can-now-earn-medals-and-promotions-recruiting.html