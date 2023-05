Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 21:03 Hits: 1

The video of Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Wagner Group circulated online and appeared to show him holding a retiree card, driver's license and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs identification card.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/16/russian-mercenary-group-claims-american-veteran-killed-ukraine-firefight.html