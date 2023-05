Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 21:31 Hits: 2

In the three years since the Space Force became a separate and distinct service branch under the Department of the Air Force, officials have worked tirelessly to build public recognition.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/15/space-forces-top-general-blasts-services-mission-statement-long-and-cumbersome.html