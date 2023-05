Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 16:03 Hits: 6

McConville said he and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto discussed ways to deepen cooperation.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/13/us-army-chief-seeks-closer-security-ties-indonesia-amid-tensions-south-china-sea.html