Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 14:20 Hits: 8

When Joe Biden was running for president three years ago, he flew on a white private jet with his campaign logo painted on the side. Like his predecessors, he'll be crisscrossing the country on Air Force One as he seeks a second term.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/12/air-force-one-doubles-campaign-jet-bidens-reelection-run-who-pays-what.html