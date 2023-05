Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 14:32 Hits: 9

U.S. officials say the Abrams tanks needed for training Ukrainian forces have arrived in Germany slightly ahead of schedule, and they are on their way to the Grafenwoehr Army base where the training will begin in 2-3 weeks.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/12/us-abrams-tanks-training-ukrainian-forces-arrive-germany-ahead-of-schedule.html