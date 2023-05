Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 15:20 Hits: 8

In February 2018, the American Special Forces team deployed to Syria as part of the ongoing campaign against ISIS that began in 2015. But after months of successful operations against ISIS, the team now faced a new adversary.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/12/special-forces-soldiers-reveal-first-details-of-battle-russian-mercenaries-syria.html