Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 21:58 Hits: 2

The Navy has acknowledged that a software issue last winter led to issues for more than 1,200 of its retirees who are now having to repay money to the government.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/10/retirees-forced-repay-money-after-navy-software-glitch.html