Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023

The Justice Department says it has disrupted a long-running Russian cyberespionage campaign that stole sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries, including the U.S. and other NATO members.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/09/us-busts-russian-cyber-operation-dozens-of-countries.html