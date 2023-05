Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 18:47

U.S. defense officials say about 550 U.S. active-duty troops have begun arriving along the U.S.-Mexico border, in the first group of new military support ahead of an expected increase migrants.

