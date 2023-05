Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 14:17 Hits: 8

In a funeral service at Kyiv's St. Michael's Cathedral, Ukrainian regular army troops bore the Ukrainian-flag-draped coffin of Chris Campbell while about three dozen members of the International Legion looked on.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/05/funeral-held-ukraine-american-man-killed-action.html