Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 19:59 Hits: 7

A Department of Veterans Affairs doctor in Georgia has been indicted over allegations that he sexually assaulted at least four female patients, prosecutors announced this week.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/05/victims-asked-come-forward-after-va-doctor-charged-sexually-assaulting-patients.html