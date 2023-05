Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 21:49 Hits: 8

In an interim briefing to Congress by the Government Accountability Office, the agency said more than two-thirds of whistleblowers reported retaliation during the five-year review period.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/04/majority-of-va-whistleblowers-report-retaliation-after-calling-out-agency-wrongdoing.html