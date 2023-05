Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 20:25 Hits: 7

As the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit gets ready to deploy, it is heading to foreign shores without a key piece of equipment that other MEUs have typically had: combat landing vehicles.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/02/amphibious-craft-barred-surf-one-marine-unit-turns-small-boats.html