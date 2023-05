Articles

Airmen who just joined the Air Force and want to do another job will get more options to keep them from leaving the service under a new policy, a move aimed at keeping the ranks filled amid a military-wide recruiting crisis and projected staffing shortages.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/02/air-force-offers-easy-specialty-changes-keep-airmen-uniform.html