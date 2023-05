Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023

U.S. officials say the Biden administration is sending Ukraine about $300 million in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition.

