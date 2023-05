Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 20:19 Hits: 3

A federal watchdog agency says the Defense Department has taken steps to ensure that it is not buying products containing the chemicals but has not enforced it at military exchanges.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/01/military-exchange-products-may-contain-forever-chemicals-despite-ban.html