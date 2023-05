Articles

Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story sustained an estimated $3 million in damage from Sunday's tornado in Virginia Beach, Virginia, which ripped the roof off a barracks building, downed approximately 100 trees and left the entire base without power for about 18 hours.

