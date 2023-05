Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 23:17 Hits: 16

Gen. James McConville ordered a safety stand-down, directing all aviation units to go over the maintenance of their aircrafts, pilot training and safety precautions.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/04/28/army-grounds-all-aircraft-following-two-deadly-helicopter-crashes.html