Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 22:04 Hits: 4

Toronto-based singer pHoenix Pagliacci talks about the song and her participation in a global project to amplify the movement.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/20/1138127592/music-moment-one-zan-is-inspired-by-the-womens-rights-movement-in-iran