Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 11:41 Hits: 2

Toru Kubota, a Japanese documentary filmmaker who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Myanmar, has expressed relief after being freed by the junta in an amnesty, Martin Fritz reports from Tokyo.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-freed-filmmaker-toru-kubota-returns-to-japan/a-63809620?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf