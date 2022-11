Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 17:36 Hits: 7

For now the second time in a row and in as many years, Melissa Carper and her cohorts have crafted an exquisite work of audio goodness that mesmerizes with its wayback sound and style, stealing you to a simpler era in music when everything made more sense, and the foundations of music were set.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-melissa-carpers-ramblin-soul/