Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 19 November 2022 17:47 Hits: 5

This week's debacle with the sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming "The Eras Tour" has already caused such an uproar, United States Senators and Congressmen are calling for investigations, while the Justice Department has reportedly opened a probe into the matter.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/mad-at-ticketmaster-pearl-jam-has-you-beat-by-28-years/