Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 19 November 2022 10:00 Hits: 7

The 78-year-old, who's considered one of the greatest artists in Spanish music history, is stepping away from the stage. For some fans, the move is bittersweet.

(Image credit: Tania Victoria/Secretary of Culture of Mexico City)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/19/1136991129/joan-manuel-serrat-farewell-tour