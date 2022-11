Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 19 November 2022 01:44 Hits: 7

Petty's publisher called Lake's use of the song "an insult to Tom's memory, his lyrics and music, and the tens of millions of fans who cherish his legacy"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/tom-petty-kari-lake-cease-and-desist-i-wont-back-down-1234633648/