Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022

It has been a bad string of luck for Brit Turner, who is the long time drummer of Southern rock titans Blackberry Smoke. But he's on the mend after doctors recently found a brain tumor and had to conduct surgery, as Blackberry was forced to cancel a show and play another acoustically in his absence.

