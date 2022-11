Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 14:54 Hits: 3

In field recordings and fingerstyle guitar, Bachman's diaristic Almanac Behind documents cataclysmic weather as it becomes a larger part of our lives.

(Image credit: Aldona Dye/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/17/1137165601/review-daniel-bachman-almanac-behind