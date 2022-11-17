World Premiere Video: Syd Carter West’s New Heavy Single ‘Motorbike Man’

Articles

Beyond the anthemic blues rock progressions and in-your-face lyrics, Syd Carter West has been navigating her way through finding the potential in her imperfections rather than striving for perfection.

Syd is back, reintroducing herself in a new light as she transitions deeper into the rock and blues world. “Motorbike Man” presents West’s truth as a heavier, rock-forward artist.

‘Motorbike Man’ is my muse: the wild, carefree, gritty, and badass man I desire and the person I want to be. Through this song, I find inspiration in letting loose and tearing myself away from the idea of perfection and normal. Syd Carter West

Combining West’s signature edgy vocals with a wild, carefree rocker attitude, “Motorbike Man” paints the picture of an alluring imaginary man to whom the artist is drawn. The track is fiery and passionate in a way that longs, both desiring this man and wanting to embody him. Vigorous rhythms are accompanied by sensual and in-your-face lyrics like, “He be giving me those sinful vibes, He be teasin’ me with those lustful eyes,” transporting crowds into an electric and tousled atmosphere.

In this track, West has been navigating her way through understanding and finding strength and potential through imperfections rather than striving for precision and etherealness. “Motorbike Man” is earthy, physical, and tactile, but its magnitude surpasses that as it becomes a powerful reflection on self-perception.

The video was directed by West, filmed and edited by Kaj Falch-Nielsen via Blue Light Studio.

The Vancouver-based artist has come a long way from her opera training at the age of 12, which she undertook at the Royal Conservatory of Music. Set on presenting her music with authenticity and clarity, she has cemented the beginning of her career in the Southern rock and roots scene before progressing into her own genre of blues-rock. West’s musical journey is one that does not ignore the struggles, but rather embraces them as energy.

A provocateur, a magnificently expressive vocalist and a deeply evocative songwriter, Syd Carter West arrives as a new artist with commanding courage and disarming authenticity.

