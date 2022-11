Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 04:37 Hits: 3

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are here. Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music. Take a look at who was on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/pictureshow/2022/11/17/1137555951/photos-see-who-is-on-the-red-carpet-at-this-years-latin-grammy-awards