Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:58 Hits: 2

His award-winning graphic novel "Maus," about the Nazis and the Holocaust, was banned by some schools this year. Five more books were honored with prizes at this year's National Book Awards.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/maus-author-art-spiegelman-honored-at-national-book-awards/a-63789092?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf