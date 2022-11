Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 13:26 Hits: 3

The former first lady's new book, "The Light We Carry," promises to take readers on an introspective journey and discusses dealing with stress and uncertainty.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/michelle-obama-s-new-book-offers-tools-for-life/a-63790694?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf