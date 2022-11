Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022

Demand for tickets to Taylor Swift's long-awaited tour was so high that Ticketmaster's online servers could not keep up. The company said it had to cancel the next round of sales, scheduled for Friday.

