2023 Grammy Nominations Announced in Our Favorite Categories

Each year since 1959, the Recording Academy has presented awards to recognize achievements in the music industry. The GRAMMY Award is recognized as the pinnacle of music achievement, and for American Blues Scene, our favorite music falls under the category of American Roots Music.

The Roots Music talent pool gets deeper each year, with fresh, new artists joining its depths, new sub-genres of music being added, and crossover hits becoming all the rage. American Roots Music is becoming a global phenomenon, and we’re fortunate to be on hand for its expansion.

We’d like to congratulate all the nominees. We see and hear the determination, passion, and intestinal fortitude that goes into every song, video, and live performance. You are our champions!

The 2023 nominees in our favorite categories are as follows:

Best American Roots Performance:

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According To Raechel

Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty

Fantastic Negrito

Stompin’ Ground

Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance:

Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]

Eric Alexandrakis

There You Go Again

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

The Message

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Made Up Mind

Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song:

“Bright Star”

Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever”

Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome”

T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That”

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter”

Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock”

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album:

In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way

Dr. John

Good To Be…

Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That…

Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album:

Toward The Fray

The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud

The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain

Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside

Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Heavy Load Blues

Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie

Buddy Guy

Get On Board

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down

John Mayall

Mississippi Son

Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Done Come Too Far

Shemekia Copeland

Crown

Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance

Ben Harper

Set Sail

North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny

Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album:

Spellbound

Judy Collins

Revealer

Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line

Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy

Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street

Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Full Circle

Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani

Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Ranky Tanky

American Blues Scene would also like to congratulate Dan Auerbach on his nomination for Producer of the Year. His produced albums this year:

Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys)

El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez)

Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers)

Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.)

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists)

Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James)

Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal)

Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez)

Young Blood (Marcus King)

