2023 Grammy Nominations Announced in Our Favorite Categories

Each year since 1959, the Recording Academy has presented awards to recognize achievements in the music industry. The GRAMMY Award is recognized as the pinnacle of music achievement, and for American Blues Scene, our favorite music falls under the category of American Roots Music.
The Roots Music talent pool gets deeper each year, with fresh, new artists joining its depths, new sub-genres of music being added, and crossover hits becoming all the rage. American Roots Music is becoming a global phenomenon, and we’re fortunate to be on hand for its expansion.
We’d like to congratulate all the nominees. We see and hear the determination, passion, and intestinal fortitude that goes into every song, video, and live performance. You are our champions!
The 2023 nominees in our favorite categories are as follows:
Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
Life According To Raechel
Madison Cunningham
Oh Betty
Fantastic Negrito
Stompin’ Ground
Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Prodigal Daughter
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]
Eric Alexandrakis
There You Go Again
Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
The Message
Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Made Up Mind
Bonnie Raitt
“Bright Star”
Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
“Forever”
Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
“High And Lonesome”
T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
“Just Like That”
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
“Prodigal Daughter”
Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
“You And Me On The Rock”
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
In These Silent Days
Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way
Dr. John
Good To Be…
Keb’ Mo’
Raise The Roof
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That…
Bonnie Raitt
Toward The Fray
The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud
The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain
Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside
Yonder Mountain String Band
Heavy Load Blues
Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie
Buddy Guy
Get On Board
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down
John Mayall
Mississippi Son
Charlie Musselwhite
Done Come Too Far
Shemekia Copeland
Crown
Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance
Ben Harper
Set Sail
North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny
Edgar Winter
Spellbound
Judy Collins
Revealer
Madison Cunningham
The Light At The End Of The Line
Janis Ian
Age Of Apathy
Aoife O’Donovan
Hell On Church Street
Punch Brothers
Full Circle
Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani
Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Ranky Tanky
American Blues Scene would also like to congratulate Dan Auerbach on his nomination for Producer of the Year. His produced albums this year:
Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys)
El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez)
Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers)
Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.)
Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists)
Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James)
Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal)
Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez)
Young Blood (Marcus King)
