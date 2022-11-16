The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

2023 Grammy Nominations Announced in Our Favorite Categories

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5

Each year since 1959, the Recording Academy has presented awards to recognize achievements in the music industry. The GRAMMY Award is recognized as the pinnacle of music achievement, and for American Blues Scene, our favorite music falls under the category of American Roots Music.

2023 Grammy Nominations Announced in Our Favorite Categories

The Roots Music talent pool gets deeper each year, with fresh, new artists joining its depths, new sub-genres of music being added, and crossover hits becoming all the rage. American Roots Music is becoming a global phenomenon, and we’re fortunate to be on hand for its expansion.

We’d like to congratulate all the nominees. We see and hear the determination, passion, and intestinal fortitude that goes into every song, video, and live performance. You are our champions!

The 2023 nominees in our favorite categories are as follows:

Best American Roots Performance:

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According To Raechel
Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty
Fantastic Negrito

Stompin’ Ground
Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance:

Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]
Eric Alexandrakis

There You Go Again
Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

The Message
Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Made Up Mind
Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song:

“Bright Star”
Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever”
Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome”
T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That”
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter”
Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock”
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album:

In These Silent Days
Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way
Dr. John

Good To Be…
Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That…
Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album:

Toward The Fray
The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud
The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain
Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside
Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Heavy Load Blues
Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie
Buddy Guy

Get On Board
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down
John Mayall

Mississippi Son
Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Done Come Too Far
Shemekia Copeland

Crown
Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance
Ben Harper

Set Sail
North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny
Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album:

Spellbound
Judy Collins

Revealer
Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line
Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy
Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street
Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Full Circle
Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani
Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Ranky Tanky

American Blues Scene would also like to congratulate Dan Auerbach on his nomination for Producer of the Year. His produced albums this year:

Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys)

El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez)

Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers)

Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.)

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists)

Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James)

Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal)

Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez)

Young Blood (Marcus King)

The Recording Academy

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/11/2023-grammy-nominations-announced-in-our-favorite-categories/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=2023-grammy-nominations-announced-in-our-favorite-categories

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version